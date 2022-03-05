Fire breaks out at Srinagar’s Bone and Joint hospital

A major fire broke out at the city’s Bone and Joint hospital at Barzulla on Friday night. Firefighting operations were on at the time of the filing of the report.

The fire is said to have engulfed the main hospital building, including emergency department and main operation theatres. Patients are being shifted towards safer places, an official said. Ambulances from different charity groups have also been pressed into service for shifting of the patients.

Teams of state disaster response force were called in for rescue operations.

A senior hospital administrator said that patients have been shifted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, and JVC Hospital Bemina Srinagar. “As of now shifting of patients is underway,” he said.

Short-circuit is said to be the reason behind the fire. So far there are no reports of any loss or injury in the fire.