Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fire breaks out in cotton shop in Ludhiana

Fire breaks out in cotton shop in Ludhiana

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 24, 2023 11:37 PM IST

Prima facie, the fire, in a cotton shop located on Chaurhi Sadak in Ludhiana, was reported due to a short circuit, no death or injury has been reported in the incident

A fire broke out in a cotton shop located on Chaurhi Sadak, Ludhiana, on Tuesday. (HT file photo for representation)
A fire broke out in a cotton shop located on Chaurhi Sadak, Ludhiana, on Tuesday. (HT file photo for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A fire broke out in a cotton shop located on Chaurhi Sadak, Ludhiana, on Tuesday.

The fire spread rapidly due to the presence of quilts and other clothes. Three vehicles of fire brigade reached the spot and doused the flames after one-and-a-half hours. A fire brigade officer said that they received a phone call reporting the fire incident around 12:20 pm.

Prima facie, the fire was reported due to a short circuit. No death or injury has been reported in the incident.

Shopkeeper Bharat Bhushan said, “quilts were kept in the shop for sale. Suddenly, the nearby shopkeeper observed smoke coming out of my shop and informed me. Before I could do anything, it took the shape of fire. When I raised an alarm, nearby shopkeepers rushed and tried to control it, but the fire spread swiftly due to cotton.”

The shopkeeper claimed that the fire broke out due to sparking in the wires outside his shop. He said that goods and belongings worth lakhs were burnt to ashes.

After seeing the fire, nearby shopkeepers also closed their shops and moved out.

Officials at the fire brigade office said that as soon as the information was received, three fire tenders reached the spot. The fire broke out due to a short circuit in the electric wires outside the shop.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out