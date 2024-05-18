Fire ravages furniture godown in Zirakpur’s Baltana

A short-circuit led to a fire in the godown of a furniture manufacturing unit in Harmilap Nagar, Baltana, past Thursday midnight. Piles of wood and furniture articles, worth around ₹ 25 lakh, were gutted in the fire that was reported around 2 am. (HT Photo)

Godown owner Ram Badan said initially he failed to contact the Zirakpur and Dera Bassi fire stations, and his calls eventually got connected with the Panchkula fire station.

After repeated requests, a fire tender from Panchkula fire station reached the spot and doused the flames outside the godown. Around 4 am, two fire tenders from Dera Bassi and Zirakpur also arrived and controlled the fire inside, but the wood stock was damaged by then.

Rajiv Kumar, a fire officer from Zirakpur, claimed firefighter teams were immediately dispatched without delay after receiving information.