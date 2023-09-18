Fire ravages Toyota showroom in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area

A major fire broke out at a Toyota showroom in Industrial Area on Sunday evening. The damaged Toyata showroom in Industrial Area, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The reason behind the fire was yet to be ascertained as the firefighting operation was still on till the filing of the report.

Industrial Area Phase 1 fire station was alerted about the fire around 6.50 pm by the Police Control Room, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “At least seven cars in the showroom were gutted and a few more got damaged. Luckily, no one was injured,” Dalip Kumar Thakur, in-charge of the fire station said.

Senior police officers also reached the spot to monitor the fire and rescue operation.