Firecrackers, arms banned at marriage events in Ludhiana

Issuing a slew of bans on Saturday, commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal prohibited bursting of firecrackers and carrying of weapons at marriage events.

Agrawal said bursting of crackers on roads disturbed traffic flow and sometimes caused mishaps too. He ordered marriage palace owners to make sure that no guest carried weapons on their premises. If a firing incident is reported, action will also be taken against the marriage palace owner.

To avoid disturbance at night, loud music and DJ has been banned between 10pm and 6am. Permission is needed to use loudspeakers during this period, as loud music at night disturbed the elderly and people suffering some illness, as well as animals and birds.

Prior approval from the ministry of home affairs is required for using drone cameras 15 days before any event. The police chief has already written to all gazetted officers and station house officers (SHOs) to keep a check on use of drones and book the violators.

CCTV cameras, security guards

The commissioner of police ordered owners of petrol pumps, LPG gas agencies, marriage palaces and money exchange shops to install CCTV cameras on their premises within 30 days, as these establishments can be targeted for robbery.

Banks have been directed to depute security guards at ATMs from 8pm to 6am daily and unmanned kiosks will not be allowed to operate.

Parking lot contractors and their employees need to maintain a record of visitors and report anyone not coming to pick their vehicle for a week. Agrawal said thieves often used to hide stolen vehicles at parking lots.

Ban on sale of tobacco

To deter spitting in open amid the pandemic, the commissioner of police has banned the sale of tobacco in the city. He said chewed tobacco spat in public places could further spread coronavirus.

Open sale of acid prohibited

Extending the ban on the open sale of acid for two months, the top cop directed acid sellers to renew their licences timely and maintain sale records to avoid police action. The traders need to keep a photocopy of the buyer’s identity proof and also ensure acid is not sold to anyone below 18 years of age.

Institutions and organisations that use acid for different purposes need to maintain a record and depute nodal officers to check its misuse.

Ban on modified auto carts

Agrawal banned modified auto-carts made out of old motorcycles and mopeds, which are used to ferry goods, vegetables, fruits and garbage. He said as such vehicles did not have number plates, it was difficult to trace them in case of mishaps or crimes.

Sale and breeding of Thai Mangoor fish

The sale and breeding of Thai Mangoor fish has been banned in all areas falling under the jurisdiction of Ludhiana police commissionerate. As per the order, the fish was harmful for health, but people smuggled it from other countries for meagre financial gains. This fish preyed on its own breed, and also harmed village ponds and animals, it added.

Besides, the commissioner of police also extended the ban on begging in the city. All orders will remain in effect for two months.