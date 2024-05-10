First batch of Hajj pilgrims leave for Medina

The first batch of 644 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir left for Saudi Arabia on Thursday for the annual Hajj pilgrimage of 2024. Hajj pilgrims leave for the pilgrimage to the Muslim holy city of Mecca, in Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

From early morning, the pilgrims accompanied by hundreds of their relatives assembled at Hajj House in Bemina, Srinagar, from where they boarded state road transport corporation buses to the Srinagar International Airport. Their journey was flagged off by joint secretary, ministry of minority affairs.

Officials said that the pilgrims boarded two direct flights from the Srinagar Airport towards the holy city of Medina.

“Two flights with 644 passengers left for Medina today for the 44-day pilgrimage,” said Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi, executive officer J&K Hajj Committee.

He said that the pilgrimage period has been increased to 44 days from earlier 40 days. “The pilgrims will start to return from June 22,” he said.

Muslims across the globe, who can travel, perform the Hajj pilgrimage every year to the two holy cities of Makkah and Medina.

Before travelling to Srinagar Airport, the pilgrims appeared all geared up for the spiritual experience. “I am so happy that the Almighty has called us towards his home for the first time. We pray for the happiness of all,” said elderly Ghulam Mohmmad Lone from Baramulla.

Srinagar resident Abdul Rashid Latoo said that this was his life’s first journey. “This is the best journey I will take. Since childhood I wanted to reach Makkah and Medina,” he said.

A minimum of 25 flights will be operating between May 9 to 25 from the Srinagar International Airport for the Hajj pilgrims. This year 7,008 pilgrims from J&K will perform the Hajj.

“This year we received 8,000 applications but last year we had received 14,000 applications as many pilgrims whose journeys got cancelled in 2020 and 21 due to Covid also had applied,” Qureshi said

Except for the Emigration clearance of the pilgrims all other formalities were completed at the Hajj House Bemina, the officials informed.