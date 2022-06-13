First phase of IIM Amritsar campus construction to be finished by March 2023: Director
The first phase of the construction of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) campus near NH-1 here will be completed by March 2023, institute director Prof. Nagarajan Ramamoorthy said on Sunday.
Ramamoorthy was apprising Union minister of state for education Dr Subhash Sarkar during the latter’s visit to the institute’s transit campus.
The director also shared the status of construction work on the IIM Amritsar permanent campus. He said the first phase of the construction would be completed by March 2023 and the campus will accommodate 600 students, informing that IIM Amritsar is already ahead of the curve, with more than 650 estimated to join in the academic year 2022-23.
Sarkar also planted a tree on the transit campus. Later, the minister met the faculty, staff and students of the institute. Institutes like IIM Amritsar are working towards the welfare of people by improving the quality of education and imparting 21st-century skills.
