First phase of Mohali cancer hospital to open by April-end

The first phase of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, coming up at Medicity in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur), is finally set to become operational by the end of this month. The foundation stone for the project was laid over eight years ago.

The hospital was to be made operational in December last year, but was delayed due to some pending works.

Hospital director Dr Jigeeshu Divatia said, “We are starting the first phase in two weeks wherein radiotherapy, radiology, CT scan, MRI, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, medical oncology, chemotherapy, day-care ward, pathology, lab facilities, minor operation theatre, OPD services such as surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, palliative care and preventive oncology will get underway.”

He further said that the hospital is hopeful of starting the main operations in the next four to six months after the pending construction work is completed.

Region’s tertiary care centre for cancer

The 300-bed state-of-the-art hospital will act as a tertiary care centre for the entire northern region, comprising Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Being set up on the lines of Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, it will be fully IT-based with electronic medical records facility. It will also be interlinked with all Tata Memorial Centres of the country. This will help the region’s patients get online super-specialty consultation for managing various types of cancer ailments under the disease management groups. Tata Memorial Centre has been undertaking cancer management in Punjab and has already set up Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Sangrur.

The hospital will also offer stay facilities for cancer patients in a specially-built dharamshala, besides residential hostels for doctors and nurses and residential accommodation for faculty.

₹684-crore facility spread over 50 acres

The Union department of atomic energy has spent ₹684 crore on setting up the hospital on 40,545 square metres. Punjab government had provided 50 acres free of cost for the project in Medicity. Its foundation stone was laid on December 30, 2013 by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Medicity comprises sites for multi-specialty and super-specialty hospitals, medical research institutes and housing facilities for doctors and other staff, in New Chandigarh, is spread over 250 acres in the immediate vicinity of PGIMER, Chandigarh.

