First phase of Mohali cancer hospital to open by April-end
The first phase of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, coming up at Medicity in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur), is finally set to become operational by the end of this month. The foundation stone for the project was laid over eight years ago.
The hospital was to be made operational in December last year, but was delayed due to some pending works.
Hospital director Dr Jigeeshu Divatia said, “We are starting the first phase in two weeks wherein radiotherapy, radiology, CT scan, MRI, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, medical oncology, chemotherapy, day-care ward, pathology, lab facilities, minor operation theatre, OPD services such as surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, palliative care and preventive oncology will get underway.”
He further said that the hospital is hopeful of starting the main operations in the next four to six months after the pending construction work is completed.
Region’s tertiary care centre for cancer
The 300-bed state-of-the-art hospital will act as a tertiary care centre for the entire northern region, comprising Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Being set up on the lines of Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, it will be fully IT-based with electronic medical records facility. It will also be interlinked with all Tata Memorial Centres of the country. This will help the region’s patients get online super-specialty consultation for managing various types of cancer ailments under the disease management groups. Tata Memorial Centre has been undertaking cancer management in Punjab and has already set up Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Sangrur.
The hospital will also offer stay facilities for cancer patients in a specially-built dharamshala, besides residential hostels for doctors and nurses and residential accommodation for faculty.
₹684-crore facility spread over 50 acres
The Union department of atomic energy has spent ₹684 crore on setting up the hospital on 40,545 square metres. Punjab government had provided 50 acres free of cost for the project in Medicity. Its foundation stone was laid on December 30, 2013 by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
Medicity comprises sites for multi-specialty and super-specialty hospitals, medical research institutes and housing facilities for doctors and other staff, in New Chandigarh, is spread over 250 acres in the immediate vicinity of PGIMER, Chandigarh.
-
Chandigarh MC to start SMS and email alerts for property tax payments
In a bid to improve compliance of property tax payments, the municipal corporation will soon start intimating residents of their property tax demand and recovery notices through SMS and e-mail. For this the corporation has started a drive to gather residents' mobile numbers and email addresses. The mobile number and email can be registered at the MC's official website under the “service” column.
-
Gurugram civic body to start recarpeting Sector 28 roads next month
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram plans to recarpet roads in Sector 28 from next month, officials said on Sunday. Several upscale condominiums, gated societies, and residential areas of the city located in DLF Phase 4, Sushant Lok 1, Mall Mile, and Golf Course Road are situated in Sector 28. The sector is sandwiched between Hamilton Court Road, GCR, Mall Mile, and August Kranti Marg.
-
Zirakpur furniture factory gutted in fire, no casualty reported
A furniture factory was gutted in a major fire at Singhpura village, Zirakpur, on Sunday morning. Owner of VS Taj Furniture and Interior in Singhpura village, Rajvind Sharma, left after closing his factory around 10 pm on Saturday. The factory owners rushed to the spot and informed local administration and firefighters. Four fire brigades, two each from Zirakpur and Derabassi, were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
-
Two held with country-made pistol in Mohali Phase 6
A Crime Investigating Agency team arrested two persons with a country-made pistol and two live cartridges near Dara studio in Phase-6. The accused, identified as Gagandeep Singh and Chetan Kumar, are both residents of Hoshiarpur. On receiving the information, police raided the said neighbourhood and arrested two youths. A case has been registered under the Arms Act. The accused are being questioned by police. Authorities are also investigating their criminal background.
-
Chandigarh | Administration revives plan to privatise CITCO hotels
The UT administration has made a fresh move to initiate privatisation of hotels run by the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation. The move to revive privatisation of CITCO hotels comes nearly two years after it was first proposed. In June 2019, the administration had mooted the idea to privatise three major public-sector hotels — Mountview (Sector 10), Shivalikview (Sector 17) and Parkview (Sector 24) — being run by CITCO.
