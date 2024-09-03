 First randomisation of EVMs in Panchkula carried out - Hindustan Times
First randomisation of EVMs in Panchkula carried out

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Sep 03, 2024 07:32 AM IST

A total of 546 ballot units, 546 control units, and 592 voter verifiable paper audit trails were selected; Garg said 455 polling stations have been set up in the district, out of which 225 are in Kalka and 230 are in Panchkula

The first randomisation of EVM machines in Panchkula for the Haryana assembly elections was conducted in the presence of deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Yash Garg and representatives of political parties on Monday.

He said first-level checking of EVMs is conducted periodically to ensure all machines are in optimal working condition. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A total of 546 ballot units (BUs), 546 control units (CUs), and 592 voter verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs) were selected. Garg said 455 polling stations have been set up in the district, out of which 225 are in Kalka and 230 are in Panchkula.

He said first-level checking (FLC) of EVMs is conducted periodically to ensure all machines are in optimal working condition. The randomisation process is computerised to ensure transparency and fairness in selecting the machines that will be used for the elections.

