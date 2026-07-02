First spell of rain lays bare Ludhiana’s crumbling infra

Overnight showers and rain through the early hours of Thursday triggered multiple road cave-ins and widespread waterlogging across Ludhiana, exposing the city’s fragile civic infrastructure ahead of the monsoon. Cave-ins were reported from Pakhowal Road and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, while several arterial roads and railway underpasses remained inundated, disrupting traffic and inconveniencing commuters. Commuters wade through waterlogged and potholes-ridden roads on Elevated Road near Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Among the worst-hit locations was Pakhowal Road, where a section of the recently restored carriageway caved in. Three more cave-ins were reported from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, including one near City Centre opposite G Block Gate No 2. Two other cave-ins occurred near G and H blocks and on the road connecting the two residential blocks.

The Pakhowal Road stretch had witnessed a similar cave-in in May after being dug up for pipeline-laying work under the 24x7 surface water supply project. The damaged portion was subsequently repaired and resurfaced. The road’s collapse again after Thursday’s showers has raised fresh concerns over the quality of restoration works and the durability of roads excavated for civic projects.

Waterlogging was reported from Chandigarh Road, Gill Road, Sarabha Nagar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, among other areas. Water also accumulated at the railway underpasses near Sarabha Nagar and Lodhi Club underpass where commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders, struggled to navigate submerged potholes hidden beneath the stagnant water.

Municipal commissioner Ojasvi Alankar said the cave-ins would be inspected and repaired at the earliest.

On waterlogging, Alankar said the civic body had identified around 150 vulnerable locations across the city where rainwater tends to accumulate, including several chronic trouble spots. “There are around 150 vulnerable points where we see water accumulation after rains. Some of these are chronic. We have targeted this in our monsoon preparation through the desilting of drains to ensure that the water recedes as soon as possible,” he said.

The commissioner added that most vulnerable locations witnessed quicker drainage after Thursday’s rainfall and that the municipal corporation was carrying out desilting of nearly 80 km of drains to minimise waterlogging during the monsoon.

Meanwhile, social activist Arvind Sharma alleged that the Pakhowal Road stretch had been excavated for pipeline and sewerage works without adhering to proper engineering standards, resulting in repeated cave-ins. He also pointed out that the road near City Centre had caved in last year and alleged that the damaged stretch was inadequately restored.

Sharma demanded immediate barricading of the affected portions, permanent repairs and accountability for officials responsible for the alleged lapses, warning that continued neglect could lead to a major accident during the monsoon.