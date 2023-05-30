Fatehabad nuclear plant’s first unit to start ops by June 2028

The first unit of the upcoming nuclear power plant in Gorakhpur village of Fatehabad is likely to commence operations in June 2028. The first unit of the upcoming nuclear power plant in Gorakhpur village of Fatehabad is likely to commence operations in June 2028. (REUTERS FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

This was stated in a coordination meeting chaired by Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday. Officials of the state government and Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana (GHAVP) took part in the meeting.

Kaushal directed the power utilities officials to expedite the relocation of high-transmission/low transmission lines and provide 33 KV power connection for the plant site from an alternative source in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the project.

The chief secretary also directed the public works department (B and R) and the Fatehabad district administration to conduct a joint feasibility study of road from the National Highway to the project sites. Such an access route would facilitate the smooth transportation of heavy lifts and Over Dimension Consignments (ODC) to the site.

Project director, GHAVP, Niranjan Kumar Mittal said 74% of the ground improvement work has been completed. Essential equipment such as end shields and steam generators for the first unit, along with critical reactor components, have been received at the site.

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in Gorakhpur, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has so far invested ₹39.08 crore. This funding has been utilised for various development projects, including the construction of a metalled road along the left bank of the Fatehabad branch canal from Kajalheri to Gorakhpur, the establishment of classrooms, labs, libraries, and toilets in nearby schools, the construction of gaushalas in Gorakhpur, the creation of a Turtle Conservation Park in Kajalheri, and the provision of a mobile medical van for free treatment and distribution of medications. Additionally, efforts have been made to enhance the skills of locals and provide scholarships to deserving students.

Regarding the residential township being constructed at Agroha and the ongoing progress of eight multi-storey residential towers and related amenities, Kaushal said they are in an advanced stage of construction. Occupancy of these facilities is expected by June 2023.