close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Five arrested with weapons in separate incidents in J&K Samba

Five arrested with weapons in separate incidents in J&K Samba

ByPress Trust of India, Jammu
Dec 09, 2023 09:12 AM IST

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the Ramgarh area in Samba district and arrested criminal Vivek Singh on Thursday night

Five people were arrested with weapons in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

Singh was arrested in 2018 with three others in connection with a kidnapping and attempt to murder case, according to police. (iStock)
Singh was arrested in 2018 with three others in connection with a kidnapping and attempt to murder case, according to police. (iStock)

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the Ramgarh area in Samba district and arrested criminal Vivek Singh on Thursday night. A country-made pistol and a 12-bore gun were recovered from him, they said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

A case was registered against him under the Arms Act at Vijaypur police station, they said.

Singh was arrested in 2018 with three others in connection with a kidnapping and attempt to murder case, according to police.

In the second incident, police received information that some people were collecting royalty from the mining mafia at the cricket ground in Sum Toph, Phallian Mandal area. A team rushed to the spot and arrested four people who were identified as Abhishek Singh, Ravi Singh, Harbax Singh and Sachin Singh, officials said.

During a search, a sharp-edged weapon was recovered from the accused. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against them and an investigation is underway, they said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out