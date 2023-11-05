Five booked for assaulting, kidnapping dhaba owner in Mohali

Fifteen days after an owner of a dhaba in Ekta Colony was allegedly assaulted and kidnapped by five men, Balongi police booked five persons on Saturday. The complainant, Anuj Kumar of Balongi, who runs SK Dhaba, told police that on October 20, while he came out to serve food to his customers, five men attacked him and forced him inside their car. (Getty image)

A case against one Harman of Balongi and four unidentified accused was registered at Balongi police station.

The complainant, Anuj Kumar of Balongi, who runs SK Dhaba, told police that on October 20, while he came out to serve food to his customers, five men attacked him and forced him inside their car.

“When a passerby tried to intervene, they attacked him and dragged him inside the car too. They dumped us out of the car near a temple in Balongi and escaped after threatening me of dire consequences,” Kumar said.

The victim was admitted to Kharar civil hospital for treatment.

The accused were booked under sections 367 (Kidnapping or abducting), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON