Five dead as car falls into Bhakra canal after being hit by bus
: Five persons, including two women, died on Monday when the car in which they were travelling fell into the Bhakra canal after being hit by a bus that was trying to overtake the ill-fated vehicle.
It is suspected that two children, reported to be travelling with the victims, too have lost their lives in the accident that happened on Ahmedpur bridge near Ghanauli in Rupnagar. Police have found children’s shoes from the car.
It is feared that the children have been swept away by the water current and their search is on.
The Creta car with a Rajasthan registration number was pulled out of the canal with a hydra machine. A total of five bodies, including two men, two women and a youth, were taken out from inside the car.
Three of the deceased have been identified as Sarita Punia, her husband Satish Poonia and one Rajesh Kumar. According to an identity card found in a purse, Poonias are residents of Shrimadhopur Thikaria Baudy in Sikar district of Rajasthan.
In a bid to overtake, the bus, belonging to a private company, hit the car with such intensity that it broke the railing of the bridge and fell into the canal.
Local residents began the work of pulling out the car and ordered a hydra machine, while police roped in some divers to locate the car and fish out dead bodies.
Surinder Singh, an eyewitness, said that after the car fell into the canal, the passengers trapped inside the vehicle opened the window glass and raised an alarm. But they could not be saved as the car sank as soon as it fell into the canal.
Police have registered a case and taken the bus into custody. The bodies have been sent for post mortem.
-
90% fresh cases reported from urban areas in Gautam Budh Nagar district
Health department officials in Gautam Budh Nagar are trying to assess why the district has been consistently contributing over 50% of the state's total fresh cases. On Monday, officials from the health department and district administration held a meeting and finalised measures to control the spread of Covid-19. On Monday, 115 fresh cases were reported across UP, of which 65 were from Gautam Budh Nagar alone.
-
Ludhiana | Six days on, police solve robbery at money exchanger shop, 2 arrested
Two people were arrested for stealing ₹60,000 from the office of a money changer on Monday. The toy pistol, and sharp-edged weapons used to carry out the robbery have been recovered from the accused, Rahul Bewra, 23 and Karan Singh, 27, of Shimlapuri. On April 12, Rahul and Karan had barged into the office of the money changer and had robbed him of ₹60,000 cash on gunpoint. He was released on bail in January 2021.
-
SAD Ludhiana V-P booked for hurting religious sentiments
Police on Monday booked Shiromani Akali Dal district vice-president Furkan Qureshi for hurting religious sentiments over a Facebook post. After the members of various Hindu organisations staged a protest outside Tibba police station the police took the accused into custody. When the police did not lodge any a resident of New Shakti Nagar, FIR Mohit Syal, along with his friends, staged a protest outside the Tibba police station. Later, members of various Hindu organisations and political parties joined.
-
Journalism faces new challenges, says CM Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was addressing a programme organized by a news agency here. He said the agency has served the people by striving for the truth and strengthened the largest democracy of the world. Yogi said people of different age groups had different interests and needs and the media was discharging its responsibility towards them. Yogi said the world was facing Covid pandemic and was also affected by the war between Russia and Ukraine.
-
‘Retaining wall’ of Ram temple to be ready by monsoon
The Ram temple construction committee on Monday decided to expedite construction work of 'retaining wall' of the temple and complete the work before monsoon. Chairman of the committee, Nripendra Misra reviewed the construction work of the wall at a meeting. The retaining wall is being constructed from the western part of the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. It is being constructed 12 metres below the surface and will be around 11 metres above the surface.
