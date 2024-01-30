Five from Punjab border district institute live the NDA dream

Five boys, four of whom are from a humble background in the rural belt of Punjab, have realised their dream of joining the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, near Pune. Five boys, four of whom are from a humble background in the rural belt of Punjab, have realised their dream of joining the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, near Pune. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

They took training from Nishan-e-Sikhi Institute of Science and Training (NDA wing), set up by noted environmentalist Baba Sewa Singh-led Kar Sewa organisation at the historic village situated in the border district of the state.

Maj Gen Balwinder Singh, VSM (retd), director of the wing, said, “Like previous years, once again the institute brings moments of cheer and pride for all. Five cadets have successfully cleared the SSB for training at the prestigious NDA.”

“A total of 15 students had cleared the NDA written exam in September last year. All of them had undergone next stage of testing at various SSB centres across the country and five of them — Dharwinder Singh, Sahijpreet Singh, Balroop Singh, Sidakpreet Singh and Jatinjot Singh — have emerged successful,” he said.

“I belong to a small village of Haryau in Sangrur. Discipline of this institute resembles that of the NDA. Baba Sewa Singh, with cooperation of the sangat, has made all arrangements to train the cadets,” Dharwinder Singh.

Sehijpreet Singh, who belongs to Shaheed, a border village of Tarn Taran district, said, “The biggest lesson I have learnt is that hard work is the key to success.” He is the son of a small farmer.

“I am indebted to the Kar Sewa organisation for making me able to live this dream. I will give back to the society by serving the country,” said Sidakpreet Singh from Jalandhar.

Balroop, who belongs to Sufian village of Amritsar district, has chosen the Air Force wing of the NDA. “There are many challenges in the task of fighter pilot, yet I have chosen this task as I enjoy meeting these challenges for the service of society and defence of the country,” he added.

“Prior to this, three cadets of this institute cleared the April NDA examination last year. A total of 24 cadets have been selected for the NDA so far. As many as 90 cadets from the institute have been selected for the Marchant navy,” said Baba Sewa Singh. “Our next goal is to have success in the training of UPSC exams,” he added.