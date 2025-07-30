Five inmates booked for assaulting two jail wardens in Kapurthala

Five undertrials have been booked for assaulting two jail wardens after a mobile phone was recovered from one of them during a routine inspection at Kapurthala jail on Monday evening. During the inspection, a mobile phone and other banned substances were found in the possession of Sajan Singh, an inmate.

According to a complaint filed by assistant jail superintendent Baldev Singh, wardens Angrej Singh and Baljit Singh were attacked when they were conducting a check of the inmates’ cells. During the inspection, a mobile phone and other banned substances were found in the possession of Sajan Singh, an inmate.

Agitated by the recovery, Sajan reportedly got into a heated argument with the wardens and then called in four other inmates for support. Together, they attempted to snatch the mobile phone from Angrej, overpowering the officials. The inmates also tore Angrej’s uniform during the altercation, according to the complaint.

The situation escalated, prompting the jail authorities to deploy additional personnel.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Lakhwinder Singh, the investigating officer at the Kotwali police station, identified the accused as Sajan Singh and Amrik Singh from Muktsar, Kamaljit Singh from Bathinda, Gurwinder Singh from Nakodar, Jalandhar, and Jagpreet Singh from Tarn Taran. All five are currently undertrial prisoners, facing separate criminal charges.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including assault, obstruction of duty, and criminal conspiracy.