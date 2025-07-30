Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Five inmates booked for assaulting two jail wardens in Kapurthala

ByHT Correspondent, Kapurthala
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 07:36 am IST

According to a complaint filed by assistant jail superintendent Baldev Singh, wardens Angrej Singh and Baljit Singh were attacked when they were conducting a check of the inmates’ cells.

Five undertrials have been booked for assaulting two jail wardens after a mobile phone was recovered from one of them during a routine inspection at Kapurthala jail on Monday evening.

During the inspection, a mobile phone and other banned substances were found in the possession of Sajan Singh, an inmate.
During the inspection, a mobile phone and other banned substances were found in the possession of Sajan Singh, an inmate.

According to a complaint filed by assistant jail superintendent Baldev Singh, wardens Angrej Singh and Baljit Singh were attacked when they were conducting a check of the inmates’ cells. During the inspection, a mobile phone and other banned substances were found in the possession of Sajan Singh, an inmate.

Agitated by the recovery, Sajan reportedly got into a heated argument with the wardens and then called in four other inmates for support. Together, they attempted to snatch the mobile phone from Angrej, overpowering the officials. The inmates also tore Angrej’s uniform during the altercation, according to the complaint.

The situation escalated, prompting the jail authorities to deploy additional personnel.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Lakhwinder Singh, the investigating officer at the Kotwali police station, identified the accused as Sajan Singh and Amrik Singh from Muktsar, Kamaljit Singh from Bathinda, Gurwinder Singh from Nakodar, Jalandhar, and Jagpreet Singh from Tarn Taran. All five are currently undertrial prisoners, facing separate criminal charges.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including assault, obstruction of duty, and criminal conspiracy.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Five inmates booked for assaulting two jail wardens in Kapurthala
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On