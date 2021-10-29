Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Five more judges to take oath in Panjab & Haryana high court today
chandigarh news

Five more judges to take oath in Panjab & Haryana high court today

The Centre on Thursday notified the appointment of five lawyers as additional judges of Punjab and Haryana high court. They will take the oath of office on Friday.
The five judges of the Panjab and Haryana high court will take oath on Friday. (HT Photo)
The five judges of the Panjab and Haryana high court will take oath on Friday. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 02:57 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Centre on Thursday notified the appointment of five lawyers as additional judges of Punjab and Haryana high court. They will take the oath of office on Friday.

The five lawyers are senior advocate Vikas Suri; additional advocate general, Haryana, Sandeep Moudgil; Vinod Sharma (Bhardwaj); senior standing counsel, UT, Pankaj Jain and senior advocate, Jasjit Singh Bedi. With this, the number of judges will reach 50 in the high court.

The names of four lawyers were recommended for elevation on September 1 by the Supreme Court collegium and that of Sandeep Moudgil on September 29. The high court collegium had recommended their names in August 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 29, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out