Five of family die by suicide in Jalandhar village

Five of a family died by suicide in a village in Jalandhar on Sunday.

The matter came to light around 9pm when a neighbour alerted the village panchayat after not getting any response to repeated knocks on the door. Following this, the village residents broke open the door and found the family members, including a three-year-old, dead. Police said a suicide note was recovered from the spot, in which the victims said they were taking the extreme step due to financial crisis.

Jalandhar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.