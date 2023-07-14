Himachal accident: 5 killed as SUV rolls down hill in Mandi

Five people were killed and four seriously injured when their sports utility vehicle skidded and fell into a gorge in the Kateru area of Sundernagar sub division of Mandi district, police said on Friday.

The victims were returning after paying obeisance at a temple in Mandi district when the accident occurred in the Kateru area of Sundernagar sub division in Mandi district on Thursday night.

The mishap took place late on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Lala Ram, 50, Roop Lal, 55, Sunil Kumar, 35, Gobind Ram, 60, and Mohan, 55, all residents of villages surrounding Sundernagar.

The victims were returning after paying obeisance at the temple of Dev Kamru Nag, the chief deity of Mandi district, said Sundernagar deputy superintendent of police Dinesh Kumar.

The driver lost control while negotiating a sharp curve, the police said.

The four injured people were admitted to Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Ner Chowk.

The DSP, who was at the site along with tehsildar Ved Prakash, said rescue was hampered because of inclement weather.

A case of rash and negligent driving and death due to negligence was registered against the driver, who is among the injured.

Nachan MLA Vinod Kumar, under whose constituency the area where the accident took place falls, expressed grief over the loss of life and directed the authorities to provide every possible assistance to the affected families.

In another accident, Rakesh Kumar, 32, died as his vehicle fell into a gorge on the Kumarsain-Kirti link road in Kumarsain tehsil of Shimla district on Thursday night.

Thirty-two people have died in road accidents in the state this monsoon.