Himachal on yellow alert, braces for another spell of heavy rain

Struggling to recover from widespread devastation caused by cloudbursts and floods last weekend, Himachal Pradesh was on Friday put on yellow alert due to “active monsoon conditions” from July 15-17. Vehicles on the Beas riverbed in the flood-ravaged tourist town of Manali in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday. The vehicles were swept away in the surging waters of the Beas after heavy rain in the area on July 9 and 10. (HT Photo)

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, director Surender Paul said: “Isolated spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall are forecast in Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Sirmaur from July 15 to 17. The ongoing rainfall activity is likely to increase in the low and mid-hill districts of the state under the influence of active monsoon conditions.”

He warned of flash floods along watershed areas and other channels in the districts of rain-ravaged Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur.

Bad weather may lead to poor visibility, disruption of power and water supply and communication networks, hence, the state government has urged people to avoid unnecessary travel.

At least 91 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents this monsoon and the state has suffered an estimated property loss of ₹4,000 crore.

More than 60,000 people stranded in various parts of the state have been rescued so far in the hill state following the July 9-10 floods.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said efforts are on to rescue 10,000 people stranded in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

