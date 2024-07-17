Five school hostellers suspended for ragging juniors in Himachal’s Theog

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Theog management expelled five students for a period of 15 days for ragging a junior student. The five Class 12 students had compelled the junior students to wash their clothes at night. The five Class 12 students were suspended from the Theog school. (File)

The matter came to light when a few junior students refused only to be beaten up by the seniors. They alleged that the seniors also asked them for money.

After being beaten up, two students managed to escape from the hostel and one of them called his family members from the phone on the school premises and brought the matter to their notice.

The incident occurred on July 13 and was reported to principal Sanjeeta Shaunik.

The parents of the victims have raised concerns about the school administration’s failure to prevent the incident, questioning the absence of the house teacher and hostel warden during the incident.

The matter was also reported to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Mukesh Sharma, who deputed an officer to inquire into the matter. After seeking a detailed report from the school management, the SDM confirmed that five students had been expelled from the school for 15 days.