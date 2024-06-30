Five shooters of Landa gang held with weapons

Jalandhar The seized arms and ammunition in Jalandhar.

Punjab Police on Sunday arrested five shooters of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa gang and recovered four illegal weapons smuggled from Pakistan from their possession.

Jalandhar commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said the arrested accused were involved in arms and drug smuggling from across the border along with contract killings and multiple cases of extortion.

Police zeroed in on the accused following the arrested of three of its members, including

Gurpreet Singh, Bhupinder Singh and Jagroop Singh on June 10.

The accused reportedly opened fire at security officer of a private firm after its owner failed to pay extortion money.

Sharma said based on further investigations, the police arrested five more members of the Landa gang, identified as Jashanpreet Singh, Gursharan Singh, Harmanjit Singh, Gurbaj Singh and Amritpal Singh, all from Tarn Taran district.

Police said three pistols of .30 bore and a revolver of .32 were recovered from their possession.

“During investigation, it came to light that Jashanpreet Singh and Gursharan worked on the instructions of Lakhbir Landa and imported weapons from Pakistan, supplied weapons, and conducted recce as directed by Landa,” the commissioner of police said.

The gang members were involved in extortion from businessmen in Tarn Taran, Amritsar, and Jalandhar, he added.

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav posted on X, “Commissionerate Police Jalandhar arrests five operatives of Canada-based Lakhbir Landa Gang in a 15-Day Operation. They were involved in arms and drug smuggling across the border, multiple heinous crimes such as murder, extortion, ransom and many other criminal activities in many districts of Punjab.”