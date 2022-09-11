Five youth killed in car crash in Una

Dharamshala Five people were killed when the car in which they were travelling fell into fields after hitting a pole at Kuthar Kalan village near district headquarters Una on Sunday.

The accident happened around 12:30 am. The deceased have been identified as Rajan Jaswal and Amal, residents of Saloh village in Haroli subdivision, Vishal Chaudhary of Majara village in Una subdivision, Simranjit Singh from Hazipur in Rupnagar district of Punjab and Anup Singh hailing from Jhalera village in Una.

The victims are said to be associated with Youth Congress.

Una superintendent of police (SP) Arjit Sen Thakur said the car, bearing a Punjab registration number, hit a communication pole before skidding off the road.

A police team rushed to the spot after receiving the information. Police found two people dead on the spot, while others were rushed to the Regional Hospital, Una, where they succumbed to the injuries during treatment, the SP said. He said prima facie it seems speeding was the cause of the accident.

He said a case of rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence has been registered and investigations are underway to know the exact cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. He prayed to the almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the family members to bear the loss. He also assured all possible help to the families of the deceased. It is worth mentioning that the state has recorded a total of 331 deaths this monsoon season since June 29, of which 171 people have been killed in road accidents.