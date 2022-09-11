Five youth killed in car crash in Una
Dharamshala Five people were killed when the car in which they were travelling fell into fields after hitting a pole at Kuthar Kalan village near district headquarters Una on Sunday
The accident happened around 12:30 am. The deceased have been identified as Rajan Jaswal and Amal, residents of Saloh village in Haroli subdivision, Vishal Chaudhary of Majara village in Una subdivision, Simranjit Singh from Hazipur in Rupnagar district of Punjab and Anup Singh hailing from Jhalera village in Una.
The victims are said to be associated with Youth Congress.
Una superintendent of police (SP) Arjit Sen Thakur said the car, bearing a Punjab registration number, hit a communication pole before skidding off the road.
A police team rushed to the spot after receiving the information. Police found two people dead on the spot, while others were rushed to the Regional Hospital, Una, where they succumbed to the injuries during treatment, the SP said. He said prima facie it seems speeding was the cause of the accident.
He said a case of rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence has been registered and investigations are underway to know the exact cause of the accident.
Meanwhile, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. He prayed to the almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the family members to bear the loss. He also assured all possible help to the families of the deceased. It is worth mentioning that the state has recorded a total of 331 deaths this monsoon season since June 29, of which 171 people have been killed in road accidents.
Man injured in bear attack in Srinagar
Srinagar: A man was injured by a wild bear in the posh uptown area of Srinagar triggering a massive hunt by the wildlife authorities in the city on Sunday. The animal, along with a cub, was caught on a CCTV camera in the Jawahar Nagar area, prompting people to inform the police and wildlife department. An official of Rajbagh Police Station said that the bear attacked a man, in his 40s, in Rajbagh.
Youth arrested for rape of a minor, another held for abduction
The police said Sajad Ali Sofi of Gulshanbagh, Lal bazaar, was arrested for raping a minor girl in the same locality. “In this regard, an FIR No. 53/2022 under sections 376 of IPC and sections 3/4 of POCSO Act was registered at Lal Bazar police station,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet. The police said that another youth was arrested from Shalteng Srinagar on Saturday for the abduction of a girl.
TMC, BJP spar after bombs hurled at saffron rally in Cooch Behar, two injured
At least two men were injured when country-made bombs blasted during a rally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi area on Sunday. The two men, who the BJP said were its members, are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. The BJP took out the rally to protest against the ruling Trinamool Congress that has been plagued by several raids by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Rise of last person, victory for neglected sections: Gulam Ali after being nominated to Rajya Sabha
Jammu Ecstatic over his nomination to the Rajya Sabha, Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader from Gujjar community Gulam Ali Khatana on Sunday said the decision reflects the rise of the last person and is a victory for the poor sections of the society. Khatana thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision and said he is working for the upliftment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Brief heavy rainfall spell leaves Pune city flooded, power cuts, hsg socs waterlogged
Pune: A two-hour intense rainfall in the city on Sunday evening left several areas waterlogged, huge traffic jams, power supply disruptions and flooded parking lots, disturbing the normal life of residents. Between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm, Magarpatta and Pashan reported 55 mm rainfall while Shivajinagar recorded 16 mm rainfall, according to India Meteorological Department. IMD had predicted moderate rainfall for Pune on Sunday.
