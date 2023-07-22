Himachal monsoon: 3 feared dead in Rohru flash flood, 2,500 evacuated in Kotkhai

Three people were feared dead after a flash flood in Laila rivulet at Badiyara village in Rohru sub division of Shimla district early on Saturday even as heavy rain was reported from across Himachal Pradesh.

A building collapses while the others remain at risk after cracks emerge on the road at Khaltu Nalah market following heavy rain in Kotkhai of Shimla on Saturday. (HT Photo)

“There are reports that an elderly couple along with their grandson is missing after the flash flood in Laila rivulet. Rescue work is on and the damage to property is being assessed,” Shimla deputy commissioner Aditya Negi said.

The elderly couple, Roshan Lal and his wife Bhaga Devi, ran a dhaba at Badiyara village, while their grandson Kartik had come to meet them when the dhaba was swept away in the gushing waters.

Several houses in the village were also damaged.

Meanwhile, panic gripped Khaltu Nullah town in Kotkhai tehsil of Solan district when large cracks, some as deep as 1 metre, emerged in the middle of the Bazaar Road. The administration evacuated more than 2,500 residents as a precautionary measure.

Five buildings were damaged and more than 70 families were forced to seek shelter elsewhere.

The Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board disconnected transmission lines to Khaltu Nullah to mitigate the risk of electrocution in the event of a potential landslide or sinking of land.

Cracks in buildings were reported by shopkeepers on Friday. As the day progressed, the cracks rapidly widened to two to three feet. The district disaster management team and sub-divisional management teams took stock of the situation.

The shopkeepers shifted their belongings to temporary shelters provided by nearby villagers.

Apple farmers, who rely on the route, are also concerned about the safety of the road ahead of the upcoming apple season.

With the cracks posing as a risk, it could lead to the area being cut off from the main highway, Guma-Chaila-Thoeg road, and Shimla.

The Khaltu Nullah Bazaar has developed cracks over decades. The absence of a proper drainage in the area has also been a concern, as the name of the area suggests that the bazaar lies in a water course.

“The district administration should deploy a team of geologists and experts to examine the underlying cause of the cracks and devise an effective plan. Local authorities must work closely with the affected communities to address their concerns and offer them the support during this challenging time,” said local BJP leader Chetan Bragta.

