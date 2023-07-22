Tracking the Monsoon amid surplus rain weeks

Even as attention shifted from the flood in Delhi to heavy rains and landslides in the western parts of the country, one-third of India faces a 20% cumulative deficit in monsoon rain as of July 21. To be sure, the monsoon deficit has reduced compared to what it was last week -- this is also reflected in better sowing numbers of kharif crops, and things may improve further on this count with key eastern states expected to receive more rain in the first half of August. Here are three charts and one map which capture the state of play as far as the monsoon is concerned. A waterlogged street in Mumbai