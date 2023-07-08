Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rains cause temporary suspension of Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir

Rains cause temporary suspension of Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jul 08, 2023 12:42 AM IST

Heavy rains cause flash floods in south Kashmir, leading to the temporary suspension of the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage. More heavy rains predicted for the next two days, which could further affect the Yatra and cause disruptions in transportation.

Heavy rains lashed the Valley on Friday that triggered flash floods in certain areas of south Kashmir. The downpour on the Amarnath Yatra route also led to temporary suspension of the pilgrimage.

Yatris were not allowed to take on the journey from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes. (PTI File Photo)
Yatris were not allowed to take on the journey from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes. (PTI File Photo)

The Meteorological (MeT) Department in Srinagar has issued an advisory about heavy rains in J&K for next two days which could also result in further suspension of Amarnath Yatra. The rains lashed several parts of Valley in the morning and also triggered flash floods in some pockets in Kulgam district in south Kashmir.

Due to the downpour, the Yatra was suspended and Yatris were not allowed to take on journey from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes. However, sources said the Yatra was resumed in the evening for some time after weather got cleared.

Meanwhile, MeT office has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in J&K for next two days.

“Under the influence of monsoon winds and western disturbance, widespread moderate to heavy rain with thundershower lightning is expected in Jammu and Kashmir during July 7 to 9 with main activity on July 8 and 9. Some places in Jammu division very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain whereas heavy rain is also likely at some places of Kashmir division during above period and decrease thereafter gradually,” director MeT, Sonum Lotus said. He said that heavy downpour could affect Amarnath Yatra and cause sharp rise of water in rivers and stream, besides causing mud and landslides at vulnerable spots. “The surface transportation could be disrupted on Srinagar-Jammu national highway, Zojila Pass and other hilly areas. Also there could be sharp decline in temperatures.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out