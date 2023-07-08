Rains cause temporary suspension of Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir

Heavy rains lashed the Valley on Friday that triggered flash floods in certain areas of south Kashmir. The downpour on the Amarnath Yatra route also led to temporary suspension of the pilgrimage. Yatris were not allowed to take on the journey from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes. (PTI File Photo)

The Meteorological (MeT) Department in Srinagar has issued an advisory about heavy rains in J&K for next two days which could also result in further suspension of Amarnath Yatra. The rains lashed several parts of Valley in the morning and also triggered flash floods in some pockets in Kulgam district in south Kashmir.

Due to the downpour, the Yatra was suspended and Yatris were not allowed to take on journey from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes. However, sources said the Yatra was resumed in the evening for some time after weather got cleared.

Meanwhile, MeT office has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in J&K for next two days.

“Under the influence of monsoon winds and western disturbance, widespread moderate to heavy rain with thundershower lightning is expected in Jammu and Kashmir during July 7 to 9 with main activity on July 8 and 9. Some places in Jammu division very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain whereas heavy rain is also likely at some places of Kashmir division during above period and decrease thereafter gradually,” director MeT, Sonum Lotus said. He said that heavy downpour could affect Amarnath Yatra and cause sharp rise of water in rivers and stream, besides causing mud and landslides at vulnerable spots. “The surface transportation could be disrupted on Srinagar-Jammu national highway, Zojila Pass and other hilly areas. Also there could be sharp decline in temperatures.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON