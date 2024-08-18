Flashflood alert issued for five districts in Himachal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued flashflood alert for Kangra, Chamba, Mandi, Sirmaur and Shimla districts of Himachal Pradesh, as the rains continue to lash parts of the state. NH5 remained blokced after landslide at Nigulsari in Kinnaur district, Kinnaur. (File)

The weather office has predicted showers to continue in the coming days, with officials saying that surface run-off or inundation may occur in some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas due to expected rainfall occurrence in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, IMD’s Shimla office has also predicted heavy rains to continue till August 23 and most of the districts of the state will remain under a yellow alert of heavy rainfall during this period. On Saturday, nine districts remained under a yellow alert of heavy rain in the state.

The weather office said that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in the Plain or low hills and mid hills districts of the state for next seven days.

According to IMD, light to moderate rain occurred at most places and heavy rain at isolated places over the state during the last 24 hours. During this period Naina Davi (Bilaspur) received 11 cm rainfall followed by Hamirpur with 8 cm rainfall, 7 cm in Palampur (Kangra), 4 cm rainfall in Dharmshala (Kangra) and 3 cm rainfall recorded in Mandi.