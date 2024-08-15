Flashflood-hit industry in Himachal’s Una stares at 100-cr damages

The flashfloods in Una have severely impacted the industrial units in the Bathu-Bathri industrial area of Una’s Haroli tehsil, resulting in an estimated damage of around ₹80-100 crore. PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh review relief operations in the flood-hit Rajban in Mandi. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

The Haroli Industries Association members said as many as 22 industrial units were affected by flashfloods, with some suffering extensive damages that have left around 1,000 employees in a precarious situation.

According to district administration officials, the total damages for the affected industries are estimated to be roughly ₹100 crore. On Sunday, the floods caused widespread devastation in Bathu-Bathri village in Haroli tehsil, leading to three deaths, including a seven-year-old migrant girl from Bihar.

Loss of machinery and material was also reported at Bathu Bathri Industrial Area khad, after water entered in industrial units following flash floods. A petrol pump at Bathu-Bathri on Garhshankar Road near the bridge was washed away.

Haroli Block Industries Association president Rakesh Kaushal said, “The industries which were affected have faced damage to the tune of around ₹100 crore. We are also sending a report to the government. We are suggesting to the government that Bathri Khad should be channelised, so that such an incident can be avoided in the future.

“We are requesting the government for the relief package to the affected industries and we are in contact with them,” he said.

Deputy CM takes

stock of situation

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Monday visited the flood-affected areas and inspected some affected industries as well. Meanwhile, the director Industries, Rakesh Prajapati also conducted parallel visits of the Bathu-Bathri industrial area to assess the losses due to floods.

SK Sharma, vice-president of a local industry that was majorly impacted during the flashfloods, said, “The flashfloods have put us in this unfortunate situation. If the government wants to help us, they should give us some relaxation in setting up a new plant.”

Flashflood alert for Sirmaur

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday also issued a flashflood warning for Sirmaur district. The weather office has predicted showers to continue in the coming days, with officials saying that surface run-off or inundation may occur in some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas due to expected rainfall occurrence in the next 24 hours.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 75 roads were reported blocked on Wednesday including two national highways. Of these, 31 roads were blocked in Shimla and 18 in Mandi district.

The heavy rainfall is expected to continue in parts of Himachal Pradesh in coming days and several districts will be under a yellow alert till August 18. During the last 24 hours, Dharamshala received the highest rainfall of 42.5 mm followed by 35.9 mm rainfall in Kangra, 23.5 mm in Narkanda and 14.4 mm rainfall in Palampur.

Vikramaditya meets flood-affected families

Public works department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh, meanwhile, reached Rajban in Mandi to meet the disaster-affected families.

During this, he heard the concerns of the disaster affected families and assured them of all possible help.