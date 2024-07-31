Flights cancelled at Leh airport due to heat

High temperatures running above 33 degrees Celsius have caused cancellation of multiple flights in the past four days in the cold desert Leh in Ladakh, the region’s airport officials said on Tuesday. High temperatures running above 33 degrees Celsius have caused cancellation of multiple flights in the past four days in the cold desert Leh in Ladakh, the region’s airport officials said on Tuesday. (HT File/ Representational image)

As many as 16 flights were cancelled, to and fro, at the KBR Leh airport since Saturday as high temperatures caused difficulties in the operation of the flights.

“On Tuesday, three flights of Indigo and one flight each of all other airlines were cancelled. For the past four days we had 16 cancellations,” said airport director, Ramandeep Singh Saini.

“Temperatures are running around 32-33 degrees Celsius in Leh which cause difficulties in flight operations,” he said.

Experts said that high temperatures cause a reduction in density of air in Leh which is already at an elevation of 10,000 feet and has lower air density. The less dense air can make landing and lift-off of the aircraft very difficult in high temperatures.

On Monday, the Indigo airlines had to cancel all their flights.

“6ETravelAdvisory: High ground temperatures and runway restrictions in Leh have necessitated the cancellation of all flights for today. If you wish to re-book or claim a refund, visit https://bit.ly/3MxSLeE. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding,” the airline said on its X handle.

On Saturday, the temperature in Leh had climbed to 32.5 degrees Celsius going as high as 33.5 degrees on Sunday but has now come down to 30.5 degrees on Tuesday owing to rains in J&K and surrounding territories.

That is why some flights were able to operate at the airport on Tuesday. The officials hope that things will improve on Wednesday.

“Vistara operated its flights today and tomorrow it may improve further,” said the director.

Leh meteorological centre said that the night may experience some rain as the day was cloudy on Tuesday.

“Monsoon is getting active over Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. The weather is likely to remain cloudy with light rain, which may turn adverse sometimes during next one week,” said director MeT Leh, Sonam Lotus.