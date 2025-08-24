Search
Sun, Aug 24, 2025
Floods damage Sikh crematorium in Pakistan

ByPress Trust of India, Peshawar
Published on: Aug 24, 2025 04:42 am IST

Sandeep Singh, a community leader, said the cremation ground near Pir Baba shrine in Pakistan's Buner district was centuries old

A crematorium of the Sikh community in the mountainous Buner district of northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been damaged in the recent floods triggered by a cloudburst.

Flash flood affected people gather to receive food in the Buner district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday. (AFP)

Sandeep Singh, a community leader, said the cremation ground near Pir Baba shrine in Buner district was centuries old. “The raging flood waters demolished the boundary walls and washed away essential structures and equipment of the cremation ground,” he said, adding that the local gurdwara was saved.

The caretaker of the cremation ground, who has been serving there for the last five years, said the floods also severely damaged his home, sweeping away all his belongings. He said during the disaster, his son climbed a tree while the women of the household had to scale a wall to escape the rising waters.

He added that initially the water level appeared low, but it surged drastically, reaching a height of nearly 15 feet, inflicting heavy damage on the crematorium.

According to preliminary reports, around 35 Sikh and Hindu families in Buner, and 10 Christian and Sikh families in Swat district’s Mingora have been severely affected by the floods.

