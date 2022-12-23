Floor-wise registry banned: Punjab RERA told to cancel licences of defaulting promoters

After banning registration of individual floors in multi-storey residential buildings built with permission for a single house, the Punjab local bodies department has asked the state’s Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) to identify the defaulting promoters and cancel their licences.

A communication issued by the department’s senior town planner said it had come to the notice of the government that certain promoters and developers after obtaining a licence to develop a colony under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act or getting approval for a town planning scheme under the Punjab Municipal Act, 1911, or Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, or obtaining a regularisation certificate under the provisions of policy of 2018 regarding regularisation of unauthorised colonies get individual residential building plans sanctioned for either stilt plus three or ground floor plus two as per the municipal building bylaws, but sell them on floor-to-floor basis as independent floors.

“Separate norms have been prescribed in the municipal bylaws for developing independent floors as per which the independent floors are to be considered as per group housing norms and even charges such as external development charges, change of land use fee or processing fee are to be levied as applicable to group housing projects,” the letter added.

In a separate communication, the department has also asked the property registration authority not to register the properties that have been sold as individual dwelling units, though the permission procured by the promoter was to sell multi-storeyed property as one unit.

The department has also conveyed to RERA that the practice of selling dwelling units on floor-to-floor basis as independent floors by getting individual residential building plans sanctioned for either stilt plus three floor and ground plus two floors on the one hand leads to non-compoundable violations in the building and on the other hand caused financial loss to the urban local bodies.

