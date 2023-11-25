Flyer from Kuwait caught with 1.6 kg smuggled gold at Mohali airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), under Ludhiana Customs Commissionerate, on Friday caught a passenger from Kuwait with 1,632 gm gold, valued at ₹98.6 lakh, at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport.

(HT)

The passenger claimed that he was directed to pick up the gold bar from a seat on IndiGo flight 6E-1242 from Kuwait to Chennai. He travelled further to Chandigarh via IndiGo flight 6E-6005 and was nabbed based on intelligence through Advanced Passenger Information System (APIS), said officials.

Just three days ago, on November 21, a passenger from Dubai was caught carrying five gold sheets concealed in form of credit cards and one gold biscuit weighing 520 gm, with a total value of ₹67.7 lakh. The sheets were placed in credit card slots of a wallet.

Earlier on November 17, two passengers from Dubai were found in possession of three silver-coated gold bangles and two silver-coated gold chains, weighing 750 gm, having a value of ₹39.98 lakh.

