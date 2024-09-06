 Flying squads, surveillance teams in place for polls - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Flying squads, surveillance teams in place for polls

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 06, 2024 09:10 AM IST

The chief secretary who participated in an inter-state coordination meeting, said that 124 inter-state checkpoints have been established to monitor cross-border movement, along with 90 intra-state checkpoints to control the transport of liquor, narcotics and other illicit goods

The Haryana government has deployed 341 flying squads and 125 static surveillance teams to keep an eye on districts along the state borders during the elections.

He also informed that 176 proclaimed offenders, 129 bail jumpers and one parole jumpers have been arrested since the poll announcement. (HT File)
He also informed that 176 proclaimed offenders, 129 bail jumpers and one parole jumpers have been arrested since the poll announcement. (HT File)

The chief secretary who participated in an inter-state coordination meeting, said that 124 inter-state checkpoints have been established to monitor cross-border movement, along with 90 intra-state checkpoints to control the transport of liquor, narcotics and other illicit goods.

He said since poll announcement, the state police have confiscated 96 unlicensed arms.He also informed that 176 proclaimed offenders, 129 bail jumpers and one parole jumpers have been arrested since the poll announcement.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On