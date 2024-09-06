Flying squads, surveillance teams in place for polls

The Haryana government has deployed 341 flying squads and 125 static surveillance teams to keep an eye on districts along the state borders during the elections. He also informed that 176 proclaimed offenders, 129 bail jumpers and one parole jumpers have been arrested since the poll announcement. (HT File)

The chief secretary who participated in an inter-state coordination meeting, said that 124 inter-state checkpoints have been established to monitor cross-border movement, along with 90 intra-state checkpoints to control the transport of liquor, narcotics and other illicit goods.

He said since poll announcement, the state police have confiscated 96 unlicensed arms.He also informed that 176 proclaimed offenders, 129 bail jumpers and one parole jumpers have been arrested since the poll announcement.