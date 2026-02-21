Focus on AI-driven Punjabi language research at Guru Nanak Dev University Meet

The first three-day World Punjabi Conference commenced at the Golden Jubilee Convention Centre of Guru Nanak Dev University, bringing together scholars, policymakers, technologists, and members of the Punjabi diaspora to deliberate on the future of Punjabi language and culture in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney announced a grant of ₹1 crore for establishing an Artificial Intelligence Centre at the university. He said the initiative would prepare students for emerging global technologies while preserving and strengthening Punjabi’s linguistic and cultural roots. The first three-day World Punjabi Conference commenced at the Golden Jubilee Convention Centre of Guru Nanak Dev University, bringing together scholars, policymakers, technologists, and members of the Punjabi diaspora.

University vice-chancellor Karamjeet Singh described the conference as a forward-looking platform to guide future academic and cultural engagement. Emphasising ethical responsibility, he said technology must serve human sensitivity rather than replace it. “AI should be seen not as a threat but as a historic opportunity for Punjabi to expand its global relevance,” he said, adding that while machines process data, ethical judgment and creativity remain inherently human.

Former chief secretary KBS Sidhu said the deliberations could lead to a roadmap connecting Punjabi with global technological systems. Former MP Tarlochan Singh highlighted AI’s potential in preserving Punjabi literature, folklore, and history.

Punjab Agricultural University, vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal, noted that with nearly 150 million speakers, Punjabi holds strong promise in the AI era, while cautioning against bias in machine learning datasets. Punjab MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal assured financial support from the state government for the proposed AI Centre.