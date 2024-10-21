Menu Explore
Punjab: Focus on development, Ajnala village bodies told

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Oct 21, 2024 07:24 AM IST

Panches and sarpanches of 155 panchayats in the Ajnala constituency, who won with the support of the Aam Aadmi Party, were honoured at an event by Punjab cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

Punjab cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Sunday honoured panches and sarpanches of 155 panchayats in the Ajnala constituency who won with the support of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Addressing the gathering at the Fateh Sanman Diwas ceremony, Dhaliwal said the election results have paved the way for the party’s victory in the state assembly elections in 2027. “People have made it clear that they are satisfied with the policies of the Mann-led government,” he said.

Punjab cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal with newly elected panches and sarpanches from the Ajnala constituency during an event in Amritsar on Sunday. (HT photo)
325 crore has been spent for Ajnala constituency’s development over the past two and a half years. Recently, the chief minister announced 2,400 crore for road construction across Punjab of which 60 crore has been allocated for Ajnala,” he said.

Dhaliwal urged the panches and sarpanches to work for development. He promised action in case of negligence.

Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh ETO also addressed the gathering, saying the victories in the rural body polls has “silenced the opponents who claimed there was no AAP cadre in the villages”.

MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar asked the elected members to focus on development, plant trees, motivate farmers not to burn stubble and promoting water conservation.

