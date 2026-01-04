‘Focused on eliminating dunki route’: Khattar hands over Dubai job offers to 210 Haryana youths

In order to stop Haryana youth from taking “dunki route” to foreign countries, Union minister and Karnal MP Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday handed over 210 offer letters to youth for jobs in Dubai, UAE. Minister Khattar said that the union and state governments are making efforts to eliminate the “dunki route” and illegal stay of youth seeking jobs abroad. Khattar said that those who joined in Israel are impressed and are earning ₹1 lakh per month and sending more than half of the money back home. (HT Photo)

The offer letters were given during the “Panchjanya 2026” programme, organised by the state foreign cooperation department and Haryana Skill Employment Corporation Limited at the auditorium of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital in Karnal. Khattar said that in the first phase last year, 225 youth were given job offers in Israel, of which 180 have joined and documentation of the rest is underway. Khattar said that those who joined in Israel are impressed and are earning ₹1 lakh per month and sending more than half of the money back home.

“I chaired a meeting with a few foreign companies in Dubai, who were interested in employing one lakh Indians every year for different jobs. Now, 1,766 youth applied for the jobs of bike riders and warehouse workers in Dubai, of which 210 youth have been selected in the second phase by the companies. Applications are also being invited for the job of construction workers and caregivers to fill 7,600 vacancies with a salary offered between ₹1.5 lakh to ₹2 lakh,” he said.

He added that the dream of the youth is not earning a salary of ₹60,000 or ₹80,000, but to work abroad, and the government is helping them to fulfill their dream. “Along with passports and visas, the government also guarantees security for youth abroad, whereas those going through the dunki route do not get any kind of security. The youth did get caught in the web of lies by agents even after spending lakhs. We are trying to eliminate it,” he added.

Commissioner and secretary of the department of foreign cooperation Avneet P Kumar, said that in order to stop the dunki route, every possible assistance is being provided from training to selection.

Kumar said that in the future, they will also provide coaching in German, Japanese, English, and French languages. She added that a foreign language policy will soon be implemented to achieve this goal, and centres will be opened in various locations across Haryana, including one centre in Karnal. “A workshop with the UK will also be held in February,” she added.

Earlier in the day, Khattar also inspected the construction works of various development projects. He first visited the site of the elevated flyover being constructed at a cost of ₹128 crore, and was informed that over 60% of work has been completed. Khattar said that the flyover will be named Atal Setu, dedicated to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.