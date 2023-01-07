Foetus found dumped in Ludhiana’s Model town extension area

Panic gripped the Model Town Extension, one of the city’s posh localities, after a local noticed a foetus lying on the garbage dump on the roadside on Friday.

On being informed the Model Town police have initiated an investigation after reaching the spot. The teams took the foetus to the mortuary for postmortem.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Inderpreet Kaur of Model Town extension. Kaur said she noticed the foetus wrapped in a plastic carry bag during her evening walk on Friday and informed the police.

Locals soon gathered at the spot as they came to know about the incident.

Giving out details, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the gender of the foetus is yet to be ascertained.

The ASI said police suspect that the foetus’ mother aborted her pregnancy to avoid social harassment, adding that police will check hospital records, nursing homes and midwives to get the record of pregnant women who had gone through abortion in the past two to three days.

Police have registered an FIR under Sections 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) and 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified woman.