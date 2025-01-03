Fog hits flight services at Chandigarh airport

Ten flights were delayed due to poor visibility at Chandigarh international airport on a foggy Friday morning. People on a Chandigarh road on a foggy Friday morning.Ten flights were delayed at Chandigarh airport in the morning due to dense fog amid cold wave conditions. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Five flights arrived late, including AI437 that reached from Delhi at 11.14am against its scheduled time of 7am.

Indigo flight 6E242 landed from Pune at 10.09am against the scheduled time of 7.55am, while AI619 landed from Mumbai at 9.39am against the scheduled arrival time of 8.20am

Indigo’s 6E2316 flight landed from Delhi at 11.08am instead of the scheduled time of 8.50am.

Indigo’s 6E7718 from Jaipur landed in Chandigarh at 12.15pm against the scheduled time of 11.20am.

Air India flight AI438 departed for Delhi at 12.02pm against the scheduled time of 7.40am.

AI620 left for Mumbai at 11.01am instead of the scheduled time of 9am

The Indigo flight for Goa departed at 11.36am against the usual time of 9.45am.

Indigo flight 6E328 left for Bengaluru at 11.46am against the scheduled time of 10.50am.

Indigo’s 6E6394 flight departed for Patna at 12.17pm against the scheduled time of 11.30am.