Food delivery boy killed as car hits bike in Mohali; case filed

A food delivery boy lost his life in a road accident on the Airport road when a car hit his motorcycle while he was crossing the divider. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Krishan, who was on his way to deliver food. Police have registered a case against the car driver on the basis of a statement given by the victim's brother.

In his statement to the police, Ranjit, a resident of Panchkula who works as a driver, said that his younger brother Krishan was employed with online food delivery platforms. On Wednesday, December 11, at around 12 noon, Krishan left on his motorcycle to make a delivery in Zirakpur. When he was crossing the divider on the Airport road, a car hit his motorcycle head-on.

The impact was such that it threw Krishan and his motorcycle onto the road. Ranjit said that Krishan was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident but sustained serious injuries. With the help of passersby, he was rushed to the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Ranjit later came to know that the car was being driven by Bimal Kumar Garg.

Zirakpur police station SI Jaswant Singh said the police received information from Dera Bassi Civil Hospital about Krishan’s death. The police reached the spot and seized the damaged car and motorcycle. Ranjit recorded his statement, following which police registered a case against the car driver.