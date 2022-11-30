Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Foodgrain scam: Vigilance submits supplementary challan in court

Foodgrain scam: Vigilance submits supplementary challan in court

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 09:13 PM IST

SSP Vigilance (Ludhiana) Ravinder Pal Singh said the supplementary challan with the prosecution sanction attached has been submitted in the court of additional sessions judge Ajit Atri

Two days after the Punjab government accorded prosecution sanction against former food and civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in foodgrain transportation scam, the vigilance bureau submitted a supplementary challan in court on Wednesday. (HT FIle Photo)
Two days after the Punjab government accorded prosecution sanction against former food and civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in foodgrain transportation scam, the vigilance bureau submitted a supplementary challan in court on Wednesday. (HT FIle Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two days after the Punjab government accorded prosecution sanction against former food and civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in foodgrain transportation scam, the vigilance bureau submitted a supplementary challan in court on Wednesday.

The government had granted sanction under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, to prosecute Ashu.

SSP Vigilance (Ludhiana) Ravinder Pal Singh said the supplementary challan with the prosecution sanction attached has been submitted in the court of additional sessions judge Ajit Atri today.

“The prosecution sanction with the approval of the chief minister, Punjab, and under the signatures of Ravneet Kaur, special principal secretary, parliamentary affairs, has been submitted in court,” he said.

The 1556-page charge-sheet in the case was filed in court on November 15.

Ashu’s bail petitions had been dismissed by court and he is in judicial custody in the Patiala jail at present.

Ashu was arrested on August 22 this year in connection with the allotment of transportation tenders for lifting of grains.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out