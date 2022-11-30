Foodgrain scam: Vigilance submits supplementary challan in court

Two days after the Punjab government accorded prosecution sanction against former food and civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in foodgrain transportation scam, the vigilance bureau submitted a supplementary challan in court on Wednesday.

The government had granted sanction under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, to prosecute Ashu.

SSP Vigilance (Ludhiana) Ravinder Pal Singh said the supplementary challan with the prosecution sanction attached has been submitted in the court of additional sessions judge Ajit Atri today.

“The prosecution sanction with the approval of the chief minister, Punjab, and under the signatures of Ravneet Kaur, special principal secretary, parliamentary affairs, has been submitted in court,” he said.

The 1556-page charge-sheet in the case was filed in court on November 15.

Ashu’s bail petitions had been dismissed by court and he is in judicial custody in the Patiala jail at present.

Ashu was arrested on August 22 this year in connection with the allotment of transportation tenders for lifting of grains.