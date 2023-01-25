Foodgrains transportation scam: Bail plea of Ashu’s PA rejected

The court of additional session judge Ajit Atri dismissed the regular bail application of Pankaj Kumar alias Meenu Malhotra, personal assistant(PA) of former congress cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, in the food grains transportation tenders scam on Wednesday. Pankaj Malhotra, who was absconding in the multi-crore transportation tender scam in the grain markets of the state, had surrendered before the vigilance bureau on December 16 last year.

On August 16, 2022, the vigilance bureau registered a case against the partners of Gurdas Ram and company, officials of the state food and civil supplies department, and employees of concerned procurement agencies for allegedly committing irregularities in accepting labour, cartage, and transportation tenders for grain markets in Ludhiana district.