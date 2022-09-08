Foodgrains transportation scam: Court reserves order on Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s bail plea for Sept 9
Ashu, who is currently in Patiala jail following the judicial remand, had submitted a regular bail plea in the court in the foodgrains transportation scam
A local court on Wednesday, after hearing the bail plea of former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu who was booked by the state vigilance bureau in the alleged ₹2,000 crore food grains transportation tenders scam, reserved the order for September 9.
Ashu, who is currently in Patiala jail following the judicial remand, had submitted a regular bail plea in the court of additional session judge Dr Ajit Attri on September 2.
The former minister’s counsel contended that Ashu, being a minister, cannot be held accountable for the discrepancies, if any, in district-level tasks.
The counsel added that it was not the duty of Ashu to allot tenders pertaining to lifting of grains and rather it was monitored by a district level committee under the supervision of the concerned deputy commissioner — and thus the minister did not have any role in it.
Ashu’s counsel further averred that the former cabinet minister was wrongly booked.
“Firstly the FIR was registered on the basis of mere Assumptions and there is nothing concrete to prove those. Those who suggested to register FIR against Ashu were eventually made witnesses in the case and thus their statements can not be admissible. It is a case of no evidence,” defence counsel Parupkar Singh Ghumman said.
The vigilance bureau, meanwhile, is investigating the Whatsapp chat of the two employees of the food and supply department — who allegedly chatted about arranging funds for a Congress rally.
Ashu was arrested last month for his alleged involvement in the alleged scam related to allotment of tender for transportation of grains during his tenure as food and supply minister in the previous Congress government. It was alleged that the tenders for transportation were allotted on a fake registration number of vehicles.
-
Seven drug peddlers land in Ludhiana police’s net
While Ludhiana city police nabbed three accused, four others landed in the custody of the rural unit. In the first case, Division number 1 Police arrested two persons, identified as Amandeep Singh and Surinder Kaur, both residents of Moga, after recovering 2 kg 700 gm of opium from the backside of the Fire Brigade office. Police arrested the accused after recovering the drugs from their possession.
-
Amid fund crunch, Ludhiana MC approves projects worth ₹100 cr sans clarity on finances
With municipal elections expected to be held by the end of the year, the civic body's finance and contracts committee (F&CC) on Wednesday approved around 250 resolutions regarding the development works worth around ₹100 crore during a meeting held at mayor camp office. The same comes at a time when the municipal corporation is battling a fund crunch, even struggling to pay salaries to its employees.
-
Delhiwale: Of stones and shadows
They say that Jahaz Mahal looks like a jahaz, a ship. Although it is another kind of jahaz, the hawai jahaz, that is appearing frequently in the sky directly above the Jahaz Mahal. The lights of these planes are blinking furiously as they prepare to land in the city’s airport.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
