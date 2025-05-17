For throwing out vendors’ items, HSVP officials made to sit on road

High drama unfolded as Haryana assembly deputy speaker and Jind MLA Krishan Middha on Friday ordered officials of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP)to sit on the roadside in Diwan Khana market in Jind city on Friday. HSVP officials sitting on the roadside in Diwan Khana market, Jind on Friday. (HT Photo)

This came in the wake of an anti-encroachment drive during which the HSVP officials threw items of street vendors on Thursday without giving them prior notice after receiving complaints from shopkeepers. The street vendors reached Middha’s house and narrated the incident to him.

Angered, Middha called the HSVP officials at the Diwan Khana market and asked HSVP sub-divisional officer Tarun to show him the notice in which orders were given to demolish the street vendors’ carts and throw their items on the ground. The officer told the deputy speaker that he had given verbal orders to HSVP employees.

Miffed, deputy speaker Middha told the Tarun that he would have to bear the loss that the vendors faced. He even told the official that no action can be taken without written orders.