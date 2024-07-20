Forces will eliminate terrorism from Jammu as they in Kashmir: L-G Manoj Sinha

Security forces will eliminate terrorism in the Jammu region as they did in Kashmir, lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Saturday. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chairs a high-level meeting in Jammu. (ANI)

Sinha, while inaugurating a start-up portal in Srinagar, said Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed unthinkable changes in the last few years, something which was not going down well with the neighbours.

“The change in Kashmir valley was unthinkable before. First time in Jammu and Kashmir, youth were given 43,000 jobs based on merit and transparency. I know youths whose parents worked on a cart or would sell vegetables and they are officers now. Some people are perturbed with this transformation. They are rattled,” he said.

Sinha said the neighbouring country, which he dubbed the “head of terrorism” was particularly disturbed with the transformation, adding, “They are trying to spread terrorism in the Jammu region. These filthy designs won’t be allowed to succeed. People of Jammu have always fought hard against terrorism.”

Asserting full faith in the bravery of security forces, he said, “Like the elimination of commanders of all outfits here [in Kashmir], our army and security forces will certainly achieve such success there. Let J&K move ahead on the path of development and it gets a new identity in the business sector, the efforts will be made.”

There has been a spurt in militant attacks in Jammu region particularly in the recent months this year.

Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi is also on a visit to Jammu region to review the preparedness of the security forces in the union territory after four Indian Army soldiers, including Captain Brijesh Thapa, were killed during an encounter against militants in the Doda district on July 16.

Earlier on July 8, five army personnel were killed and as many injured after a militant ambush on an army truck in Kathua district. Jammu, meanwhile, has also been rattled by four back-to-back attacks and encounters starting June 9.