J&K: Injured terrorist fleeing security forces falls off cliff in Reasi, dies

A foreign terrorist, who was injured in an encounter with security forces in Reasi district earlier this month, was found dead on Friday, officials said.

While one terrorist was killed, another was injured in the gunbattle in Khawas area of adjoining Rajouri district on August 5.

“The body of the second terrorist injured in the encounter has been found by the special operations group at Dhakikot in Reasi district,” said additional director general of police Mukesh Singh.

Two grenades, three AK magazines, 90 AK rounds, 32 pistol rounds and some other material were recovered from the spot.

“On Friday morning, joint teams of police, army and paramilitary forces located the body of the terrorist from a gorge, where he fell while trying to escape,” an official said.

“The two terrorists seem to Pakistanis and were suspected to be involved in terror cases in the Rajouri-Poonch region, including the recent attack on security forces at Kesari Hill and the Dhangri attack,” the police said in a statement.

The twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch witnessed three major terror attacks on January 1 at Dhangri, April 20 at Tota Gali in Poonch and May 5 in the Kandi forests of Rajouri.

In the three attacks, the terrorists killed 10 soldiers and seven members of the Hindu community.

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha had said that the spike in terror incidents in Rajouri and Poonch districts was a cause of concern for his administration. He had said that the security forces were working on a strategy, on the lines of Kashmir, to wipe out terrorism from the border districts of Jammu region.

