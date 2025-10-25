Foremost objective is to keep Haryana Police fighting fit: DGP

Assuring that the working style of Haryana Police will be completely transformed, director general of police (DGP) OP Singh on Friday said that the police must now become proactive, solution-oriented, coordinated and citizen-centric.

Chairing a meeting with all commissioners of police (CPs), superintendents of police (SPs), and station house officers (SHOs), Singh assured that the living and working conditions of police personnel will also be improved.

Advocating “department first, convenience later” policy, the DGP instructed that the officers posted in sensitive areas must not take leave without prior intimation. “Every policeman must remain safe, every citizen must live without fear, and every police station must stand as a symbol of public trust,” DGP Singh said.

Fighting fit force

“My foremost objective is to keep Haryana Police fighting fit and in working order,” said DGP Singh. “Mistakes during duty are natural, but indiscipline or misconduct will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

He said that if any criminal breaks the law, they will be sent behind bars as per legal procedure, but if anyone retaliates or attacks the police, they will receive an immediate and appropriate response. Haryana Police stands as a strong shield between the citizens and criminals, he said.

The DGP instructed all district officers to conduct regular field visits, interact with police personnel, and boost their morale. He said that polite behaviour with the public is crucial.

The DGP said the police must now remain active on social media and that officers should monitor those spreading rumours or misinformation against the police right from the initial stage.

The DGP directed officers of the Haryana Police Housing Corporation (HPHC) to ensure that within two weeks, the conditions of all police stations and posts are upgraded. Kitchens, washrooms, electrical wiring and safety systems should be repaired and improved. He reiterated that every police station should appear clean, safe, and organised. Engineers have been made personally responsible for visiting each station and submitting their reports, a police spokesperson said.