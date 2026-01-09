‘Forensic-based investigation will bring speed, credibility to policing in Haryana’

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Ajay Singhal on Thursday said the state police aim to deliver all categories of forensic reports within 30 days in the coming financial year, a move that he said will position Haryana among the leading states in the country in forensic reporting, scientific investigation and the adoption of advanced policing technologies. Overall disposal of cases has increased by 28.6%. (HT File)

The DGP said that to achieve this goal, proposals have been submitted for creating 64 new posts, while advanced equipment worth ₹86.38 crore will be procured for Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Regional FSLs and district forensic units. New DNA divisions will be set up in Hisar and Panchkula, while infrastructure expansion at RFSL Bhondsi and Hisar, sanctioned at ₹32.58 crore, will be fast-tracked.

The DGP said that 2025–26 has emerged as a landmark phase for Haryana’s FSL system. The wide-ranging reforms introduced during this period have directly strengthened the speed, accuracy and scientific quality of criminal investigations across the state. For NDPS cases, forensic reports are now being issued within one month, and for commercial-quantity cases, the turnaround has reduced further to just 15 days.

Overall disposal of cases has increased by 28.6%. Despite a rise in the number of cases received, pending cases have reduced by nearly 12%, reflecting the strengthened capacity and operational efficiency of Haryana’s forensic ecosystem. “Forensic science is not merely an investigative aid. It is the backbone of the policing system of the future,” he said, adding that every investigation will increasingly rely on scientific evidence and that the entire policing process will be aligned with forensic support.

‘More scientists, technical experts joining the system’

The DGP said that to strengthen forensic services, the state has undertaken its largest-ever workforce expansion. A total of 243 new posts were sanctioned, out of which appointments to 97 positions have already been completed. Recruitment for another 323 positions is progressing rapidly. With more scientists and technical experts joining the system, reporting speed has increased, accuracy has improved, and the overall reliability of forensic operations has witnessed significant enhancement, he said.

The DNA division at FSL Madhuban has been upgraded and a new DNA division has been established at RFSL Gurugram. Newly established ballistics and document examination laboratories in Hisar have ensured that advanced scientific assistance is available regionally without delay. The DGP said that the ‘Trakea Portal’ has made the entire forensic workflow digital, improving case tracking, report generation, monitoring, transparency and overall efficiency.