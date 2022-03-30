Forest fire rages in Kashmir’s Bandipore district
A massive forest fire broke out in the forests of north Kashmir’s Bandipore district on Tuesday evening.
Dozens of villagers and forest employees are trying to douse the fire which has spread into nearby forest compartments in the Khueama forest range of Malangpora block.
Officials said that the fire started from compartment 22 C at Malangpora block and then spread to nearby compartment 23 plan. “The villagers and officers of Forest Protection Force rushed towards the forest to douse the fire. The fire is massive and visible from Bandipore town which is around 6 to 7 km away from the town,” said Javeed Ahmad, a local resident.
A senior forest officer said that efforts are underway to bring the forest fire under control by using the latest techniques. “Due to dry weather, the fire has spread from one compartment to another. The villages are quite away from the place of the forest fire.”
He said so far, they haven’t been able to control the fire. “People of nearby villages are helping us to bring this fire under control.”
The Conservator, North Forests, said it’s a ground fire. “It will be doused very soon. No need to panic,” he said.
