News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Forged birth certificates case: Punjab VB arrests absconding private agent on the run for five years

Forged birth certificates case: Punjab VB arrests absconding private agent on the run for five years

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Dec 22, 2023 08:50 AM IST

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested Niranjan Singh, a resident of village Gehri in Tarn Taran district who had been evading arrest for the past five years in connection with a criminal case. Niranjan is accused of charging 10,000 per forged birth certificate.

VB official spokesperson said that a criminal case was registered against the accused on May 27, 2017, under sections 420, 467, 468, 120-B of the IPC, and sections 13(1) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB police station, Amritsar range. The accused was declared a proclaimed offender by the court on June 6, 2018, and has been evading arrest since then.

The spokesperson said the accused, in collusion with officials from the civil surgeon office in Tarn Taran, used to procure forged birth certificates and sell them for 10,000 each to the beneficiaries. He amassed a substantial amount by issuing over 20 such fraudulent certificates.

The spokesperson added that the court has remanded the accused to one day of police custody, and investigations into the case are under progress.

