Former additional AG’s wife found murdered in Mohali

A 65-year-old woman, wife of former additional advocate general of Punjab, was found murdered at her residence in Phase 5, Mohali, late Monday night. The house in Phase 5, Mohali, where the crime took place late Monday night. (HT File)

Police suspect robbery to be the motive behind the crime, and are examining closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage to identify the assailants. CCTV shows 2 men entering house at 11pm

The victim has been identified as Ashok Goel, wife of Krishan Kumar Goel.

According to police, two unidentified men allegedly entered the house around 11 pm, tied up the victim and her caretaker, and later strangled the woman. The caretaker survived the attack.

Police were alerted on Tuesday morning when the domestic help arrived and found Ashok Goel lying unconscious on the floor. She also found the caretaker, Neeraj, 25, tied to a chair with his hands restrained and mouth sealed, and immediately informed the police.

Police teams reached the spot and shifted Neeraj to a hospital, where he was declared stable. Neeraj, who has been working with the Goel family for nearly nine years, is being questioned as part of the investigation.

Addl AG, his daughter were travelling abroad at the time

At the time of the incident, Ashok Goel, the caretaker and the family dog were inside the house. Krishan Kumar Goel was abroad with one daughter to visit another.

Initial investigation suggests an attempted robbery, as some items inside the house were found disturbed, though police said it was unclear whether valuables were taken.

Superintendent of police (SP, City) Dilpreet Singh said preliminary findings indicate that the assailants tied both the woman and the caretaker before strangling the victim.

“The caretaker was found restrained but is in good condition. Unfortunately, the woman did not survive,” he said, adding that prima facie signs of smothering were visible.

A forensic team and senior police officials inspected the crime scene and collected samples.

Police are questioning people connected to the household, verifying entry and exit points of the residential society, and checking camera footage from nearby areas.

According to sources, the victim’s family is returning from abroad after being informed of the incident.

Police said further action would follow after recording statements and receiving forensic reports.